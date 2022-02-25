Toronto FC sign midfielder Kosi Thompson to a homegrown contract

TORONTO, Canada—The youth movement continues in Toronto, as the Reds have signed midfielder Kosi Thompson to a homegrown contract through 2024, with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 19 year old spent last season with TFC II. He was a key piece for the Young Reds, appearing in 27 matches in a variety of positions during the 2021 USL League One season.

Thompson, who is originally from North York, Ontario, becomes the the 29th player in club history to sign with the first team from the Toronto FC academy.

“Kosi is a smart, versatile player. He’s a great kid with all-around good qualities,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley in a press release. “He impressed everyone in preseason and earned his spot on the first team.”

Prior to last season, Thompson joined the Toronto FC Academy in 2015. He represented Toronto FC Academy in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) competition from 2016 to 2020, scoring 16 goals in 20 appearances across three age groups (U-13, U-16/17 and U18/19). In 2019, he was part of the U-16 team that won the 2019 Dallas Cup and was named to the 2019-20 Generation Adidas Best XI.

He spent a lot of time on the wing growing up, but Bob Bradley utilized him as a No. 10 during preseason with the reserves, often taking the place of Alejandro Pozuelo.