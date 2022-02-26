Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 01 —Toronto FC at FC Dallas

We’re back!!
Let us proceed with “A Tale of Two Seasons; Part 1, Now is the Winter of our Discontent”.
——
Ok gang, we should all know how this works by now, but for clarity:
The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!
ADBONUS QUESTION:
Let’s open up this year with a nod to the horrors of 2021.
Will Toronto FC concede a goal inside the first 15’?
Yes or No. Correct answers get a single bonus point.
Good luck to everyone. Let me know your final score predictions below!
Come on you Reds!!
