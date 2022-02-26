 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 01 —Toronto FC at FC Dallas

Guess today’s final score before the 5:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Jeffrey P. Nesker
We’re back!!

Let us proceed with “A Tale of Two Seasons; Part 1, Now is the Winter of our Discontent”.

——

Ok gang, we should all know how this works by now, but for clarity:

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

ADBONUS QUESTION:

Let’s open up this year with a nod to the horrors of 2021.

Will Toronto FC concede a goal inside the first 15’?

Yes or No. Correct answers get a single bonus point.

Good luck to everyone. Let me know your final score predictions below!

Come on you Reds!!

