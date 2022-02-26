Toronto FC pick up a point on the road against FC Dallas

On a rainy opening night to their 2022 MLS campaign, Toronto FC began their season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at FC Dallas.

Frisco, Texas has hardly been a happy hunting ground for the Reds, with TFC having never recorded victory during an away day in Dallas. Despite that, Bob Bradley’s new-look side put on a valiant display, especially after going 1-0 down inside the opening 10 minutes.

In his first competitive game as TFC head coach, Bob Bradley gave first-team debuts to starters Carlos Salcedo, Deandre Kerr and Jesús Jiménez, while Shane O’Neill was brought on at halftime for his first match in red.

Many would have thought 2021 was now well and truly behind us, but shades of last season were evident from the off as Jáder Obrian (with a little help from VAR) opened the scoring FC Dallas in the ninth minute.

From there, the Reds slowly came into the game and dominated possession. Yet, Dallas would have grabbed a second in the 30th minute if it weren’t for VAR being on TFC’s side this time.

As Toronto settled and got more comfortable, the equalizing goal came in the closing moments of the first half through none other than Jonathan Osorio. TFC’s all-time appearance leader has now scored at least once in each of his 10 seasons with the club.

The Reds carried their momentum into the second half and were given an opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot after Alejandro Pozuelo was brought down in the area. But once again, VAR entered the fray during the match and overturned the decision.

Ultimately, a point on the road can hardly be deemed a poor result, especially in the first game of a new era for this Toronto FC side. Moreover, the performance was indeed a step in the right direction for Bob Bradley and co.

Goals

9’ | DAL - Jáder Obrian (1-0)

45’ | TOR - Jonathan Osorio (1-1)

Three Things

Big Picture: The new signings and the young guns showed exactly why fans have every right to be excited for this season. Carlos Salcedo and Shane O’Neill’s equanimity and composure at the back is a factor that has so often been missed in recent seasons. As for the kids, seeing Jayden Nelson and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty in the starting XI shows just how much faith Bob Bradley has in the young, Canadian duo.

Moment of the Match: Without a doubt, Jonathan Osorio’s leveller. From Shaffelburg’s ball, to Jiménez’s touch, to Oso’s smashing finish, the goal was the spark TFC needed to keep momentum on their side throughout the match. How about the passion during the celebration too? The dynamic of this group feels very different to the side that played in the 4-2 defeat to CF Montreal last season.

Player of the Match: There are a few worthy shouts, but seeing how comfortable Carlos Salcedo looked in his debut was quite eye-catching. As a DP, the Mexico international is expected to deliver, and his cool, calm and collected display on the night was just a taste of what the former RSL star is going to bring to his new club.

UP NEXT: Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls | Saturday, Mar. 5th | 2:00 pm ET | TSN