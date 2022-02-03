Report: Jozy Altidore poised to join New England Revolution

TORONTO, Canada—The Jozy Altidore saga appears to be coming to an end.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Altidore will be joining Bruce Arena’s New England Revolution.

Back to the NBA trade deadline momentarily ... but some key @MLS news first:



Longtime US international striker Jozy Altidore is poised to join the New England Revolution, league sources say.



Altidore, 2017 MLS Cup MVP with Toronto, is expected to join the Revs later this week. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2022

According to the legendary NBA insider, Altidore, 32, is expected to join the Revs later this week, with the two sides working towards a three-year deal.

As reported earlier in the offseason, I can confirm that Toronto FC made the decision a few months ago that Altidore will not be returning to the club as a designated player. Well, it appears the TFC legend won’t be returning to the club at all.

Rumours have been swirling that TFC and Altidore were finalizing the terms of a buyout, and reading between the lines, it appears that will indeed be the case. The revs currently have three DPs under contract next season: Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou, and 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil.

From a TFC perspective, it’s crucial that the club frees up a designated player slot prior to the start of the year, as Altidore has not lived up to that tag for the last two seasons. The former U.S. international had yet another difficult season, appearing in just 16 MLS games, scoring four times after netting just two for the club the season prior. He was also exiled from the team for nearly two months midway through the year after a rift with former coach Chris Armas.

If it is indeed via a buyout, Altidore’s salary will not count against the books. MLS clubs are permitted one buyout in the offseason that does not count towards their upcoming salary budget.

As it stands, TFC have two designated players under contract, Alejandro Pozuelo and Carlos Salcedo, with Lorenzo Insigne set to be the third when he joins in the summer.

Lastly, I’ll say that the legendary TFC No. 17 gave us that goal, he gave us other countless iconic moments, heck, he helped save us from the mediocrity that was Toronto FC before his arrival. If Nov. 7, 2021 was indeed the last time that we as fans were able to witness Altidore in a Toronto FC shirt, in spite of how you may feel about him now, it’ll be a sorrowful moment for every supporter that has lived through the highs and lows of this team for the past half-decade or more. The club would not be where it’s at now without the footprint left by Altidore, and I’d go as far as saying soccer in Toronto may not be where it’s at now without the impact of the American striker.

Jozy finishes his career with Toronto with 79 goals (second all-time) in 172 appearances with the club, highlighted by that goal and a 2017 MLS Cup MVP award.

He will be the second TFC veteran to join the Revs this offseason, joining Omar Gonzalez who joined New England via free agency.

Toronto FC are scheduled to play the Revs twice next season: July 30 in New England and on August 17 — which will likely be Jozy’s highly-anticipated return to BMO Field.