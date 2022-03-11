Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 03 —Toronto FC at Columbus Crew SC

Toronto FC might not be off the start we wanted, but it is giving us a little bit of spread on the WTR PL leaderboard...

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue, LilJohn and thunderkat1 who have put together an impressive 8 points in 2 match weeks. Still plenty of time to make up the gap, but risks may soon need to be taken!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Since we’re headed to Columbus, might as well make the theme Yellow.

Will the teams combine for over 3.5 yellow cards or under?

Please note a red card for either side will automatically trigger the “over”.

Get your picks in before kickoff, and Come On You Reds!