FT: Toronto FC 1 - 2 Columbus Crew - Match Thread, Preview, and How to Watch

Live Match Thread

FT - And we move.

93’ - Stop it, we’re already sad.

Hot take: This is the type of game where Jozy would come off the bench and pot a beaut and save the day - GD — Kings In The North (@KingsInTheNorth) March 12, 2022

90’ + 4’ - Into 2nd half stoppage time.

89’ - A Noble heatmap.

Since making his pro debut, Noble Okello continues to be effective off the ball (defensively), but on the ball is a different story.



Passes aren't crisp, often bounce a lot, takes an extra touch when it isn't needed... #TFCLive #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/AHVqRKgnXo — Peter Galindo (@GalindoPW) March 12, 2022

86’ - Game saving tackle by Lukas MacNaughton.

WHAT A TACKLE BY MACNAUGHTON!



The former Pacific defender prevents a massive chance for Columbus to put this game to bed.#TFCLive | #CanPL | : TSN pic.twitter.com/m6s30PkiJl — CPL News (@canplnews) March 12, 2022

81’ - TORONTO DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION: Nelson and Okello for Thompson and Perruzza

78’ - TORONTO YELLOW CARD to Ralph Priso

75’ - Booing MB4, Stay classy USMNT “fans”

I still genuinely cannot comprehend the thought-process behind (presumably) USMNT fans continuing to boo Michael Bradley at MLS gams. It's mindboggling.



The dude made 151 caps! One of the most decorated USMNT players ever! I don't get it! — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 12, 2022

68’ - COLUMBUS SUBSTITUTION: Zardes on.

65’ - GOAL! COLUMBUS TFC 1 - 2 CREW - poor defending off a set play undoes us again.

Well #TFCLive can look decent for 45 minutes as long as their opponent gives them as much space as they want. As soon as they get pressured it's over. — Jay-T all one word (@RoterTodFooty) March 12, 2022

63’ - YELLOW CARD ISSUED TO TORONTO : Jayden Nelson, and it was a soft yellow.

57’ - GOAL! COLUMBUS equalizes off an overload and chaos. Zelaryan from distance.

Felt like Zelarayán was just buying his time to burn #TFCLive. Bono haters will be all over his positioning there. Let’s see how this young squad responds without the momentum and more than half an hour to play. #Crew96 — Brendan Dunlop (@Brendan_Dunlop) March 12, 2022

55’ - TORONTO SUBSTITUTION, and it’s a weird one.

56’ - COLUMBUS SUBSTITUTION:

55’ - SAVE! Bones absolutely robs The Crew.

51’ - Positive from TFC.

45’ - We’re big for a HUGE 2nd half test.

HT.

Solid first half from the boys. Who's been your MOTM so far? #TFCLive | #CLBvTOR — Waking the Red (@WakingtheRed) March 12, 2022

45’ + 3’ : Look at this sauce:

43’ - McNaughton down on a head-to-head collision. Back up, but he’s got a SHINER. Also, it’s snowing again.

Really hope he’s ok but MacNaughton’s modeling career may need a small break after that.. — Kings In The North (@KingsInTheNorth) March 12, 2022

42’ - SAVE! Bones gets up on a poor header.

40’ - We look pretty good.

31’ - ALMOST GOAL! Columbus with a scramble at the box but it’s called offside.

Saved by the flag! — Kings In The North (@KingsInTheNorth) March 12, 2022

29’ - YELLOW CARD COLUMBUS - Jonathan Mensa.

29’ - Superb tackle from Kadin Chung. The kids are doing alright!

Man Kadin Chung and Lukas MacNaughton are having fantastic games here for #TFCLive. Thrown into a back 3, they’ve been holding it down right now



Great to see the #CanPL exports shining in their first start with Toronto#CanMNT — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) March 12, 2022

27’ - CHANCE! Great buildup but last pass is yikes.

26’ - We have the Crew on the ropes, they can’t connect two passes.

14’ - GOAL! TFC 1 - 0 CREW! Jesus, Jiminez!

12’ TORONTO FC SUBSTITUTION:

12’ - And JAK goes off injured. Visibly upset. GREAT.

10’ - CHANCE! TFC concede a FK and Zelaryan almost buries it.

7’ - JAK goes down outside the play. Is it a cramp? Is his season done?

6’ - CHANCE! Noble Okello with a weak header that is easily saved.

1’ - Well, here we go I guess.

well here we go i guess — Jeffrey P Nesker (@JeffreyPNesker) March 12, 2022

1:32 PM EST : Fret not! For it is family day!!

1:26 PM EST : Last minute thoughts from the Kings:

Don’t ask me about the 2 keepers on the bench because I have no idea -GD — Kings In The North (@KingsInTheNorth) March 12, 2022

1:20 PM EST : Feel sorry for these good servants to the club:

1:04 PM EST : This Lineup is yikes and Bob Bradley is already playing 3 at the back.

12:32 PM EST : Man U v Spurs on for 30 mins. TFC Socials heating up:

Starting XI

Columbus Crew:

Toronto FC:

Preview (via Aasim Hashim)

TORONTO, Ont. - The Reds will look to pick up their first win of the young season when they visit the Lower.com stadium and take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 PM EST and can be watched on TSN.

A promising start in week one went to waste as the Reds were dominated in their home opener last week and exposed Toronto’s weakness, especially in transition. For head coach Bob Bradley, tidying up that part of his squad’s game is important but he understands that it is a process and something his team will need to continue working on.

“I’m just trying to make sure that our players are aware of how these are important concepts that need to be trained every day,” said Bradley, speaking to reporters on Thursday. “So next game, Columbus, we’ll test this in similar ways. They’re not the exact same team as Red Bulls, but still will have fast moments where our ability to control situations when we lose the ball or our ability to take advantage of situations when we win the ball will be key,” continued Bradley.

While understandably it is a work in progress, this week’s opponents, the Columbus Crew will not hesitate to punish the Reds should they have a similar performance. Columbus have scored seven goals through their first two matches in 2022 and have dangerous weapons across the attacking line, which includes Lucas Zelarayán who has found the back of the net three times this season already.

There is plenty of work to be done in cleaning up mistakes in the Reds game, Bradley will need to find a replacement for Carlos Salcedo - who retroactively received a red card for serious foul play in last week’s home opener. Bradley called the suspension “harsh” but is looking at the positives while his best defender is unavailable.

“We’re trying to move players along and that’s how we’re going to become a good team,” said Bob Bradley pre-game. “The key is of course finding ways to take points, finding ways to get some confidence, finding ways to grow from one game to the next,” he continued.

Along with Salcedo, the Reds will be without Ayo Akinola, who continues to work his way back to full fitness, and Jacob Shaffelburg. Shaffelburg has started each of the first two games at left back this season but will be unavailable due to a left leg injury he suffered last week.

The Columbus crew are coming off of a high-scoring, disappointing draw against the San Jose Earthquakes, after surrendering two late goals to 10-man San Jose last week. It was the first time since 2009 that the Crew failed to pick up all three points in a match they were up 2-0 heading into the final 10 minutes. Columbus Head Coach Caleb Porter knows that faltering like the Crew did last week happens in a season and is looking forward to how his team bounces back.

“There are going to be mistakes throughout the year, and it’s about how they respond from them and learn from them. We’re very reflective,” said Porter.

While Columbus will have been disappointed last week, through two games the Crew have scored seven goals - good for joint-best with the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference and third best league wide. In week one, the Crew were able to dispose of the Vancouver Whitecaps in a commanding 4-0 win.

The Crew ended last season strong and have continued that form into 2022. Dating back to last season, the Crew boast an unbeaten record in their last five regular season matches with a 4-0-1 record and have outscored their opponents 15-6.

After missing out on the playoffs last season, and only two season removed from their 2020 MLS Cup triumph, Porter and the Crew know what it will take to reach those heights again. The start of this season has shown that the Crew have playoff ambitions once again.

The Reds and Columbus have been evenly matched throughout their time in the league. While the Crew were victorious in the last meeting between the clubs, the Reds had won the previous two. In their previous meeting in 2021, the Crew claimed all three points through goals from Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes, while Ayo Akinola scored the lone goal for the Reds.

Match Details:

Opponent Columbus Crew

Location: Lower.com Stadium, Columbus, OH

Kick-off: 1:30 PM EST

Watch: TSN