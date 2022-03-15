LIVE at 12:15 pm ET: Epi. 84—Waking the Red Weekly: TFC winless in 3, return home to face D.C.

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!

Following Toronto FC’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew over the weekend, hosts Mitchell Tierney, Jeffrey P. Nesker, and Michael Singh discuss whether or not TFC fans should be worried. Plus, a look ahead to this weekend as the Reds host D.C. United at BMO Field. Will Bob Bradley and company shake up the squad once again? Will Toronto finally manage to secure all three points? We discuss.

