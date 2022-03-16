Report: Kemar Lawrence set to sign for Minnesota United

According to reports, Kemar Lawrence’s time at Toronto FC is finally set to come to an end, with Minnesota United finalizing a deal to trade for the 29-year-old.

BREAKING: Minnesota United are finalizing the acquisition of Jamaican int'l left back Kemar Lawrence from Toronto FC in a trade, per sources.



Lawrence, 29, won two Supporters' Shields with RBNY, was a finalist for Defender of the Year in 2018 and moved to Anderlecht in 2020. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 16, 2022

Lawrence had yet to make an appearance for TFC this season and was not included in any of Bob Bradley’s first three matchday squads.

The Jamaica international, whose last competitive game for club and country came on January 30th in a World Cup Qualifying defeat to Panama, will now have the chance to reignite his club career with “The Loons” in the Western Conference.

During his lone season with Toronto, Lawrence made a total of 26 appearances and scored once, finding the back of the net with a smashing finish against the New England Revolution in July of last year.

TFC signed the defender from RSC Anderlecht of the Jupiler Pro League in a deal that was poised to run until 2024. Lawrence is the fourth full-back to depart Toronto since the end of the 2021 campaign, joining Justin Morrow (retired), Richie Laryea (transfer to Nottingham Forest) and Auro Jr. (loan to Santos).

The Reds do not play Minnesota during the regular season, but Lawrence could be in store for an early return to Toronto with his country when the Canadian men’s national team welcomes Jamaica to BMO Field on March 27th.