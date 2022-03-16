CANWNT: Celebration tour heads to the West Coast

As part of their Olympic celebration tour, the Canadian women’s national team will head to the West Coast in April to play a pair of friendlies against Nigeria.

The two-match series kicks off at Vancouver’s BC Place on April 8th before the squad heads out to Langford to play at Starlight Stadium on April 11th. Both games will be available to stream live on OneSoccer.

In what’s set to be a memorable few days for the CANWNT, the opening fixture in Vancouver will also serve as a celebration for BC native Christine Sinclair, who broke the international goalscoring record when she bagged her 185th goal in January 2020.

There will undoubtedly be some emotional scenes on April 11th too as Stephanie Labbé will play her final game for the national team and cap off what has been nothing short of an illustrious professional soccer career.

Head coach Bev Priestman has already expressed how excited the group is to unite with supporters in BC:

“We look forward to reconnecting with our Canadian fans on the west coast for these two home matches,” said Priestman.

“These two matches against Nigeria in Vancouver and Langford will also provide us with great experience as we continue to prepare for this summer’s qualifiers to both the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.”

The CANWNT currently sits sixth in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings, while their upcoming opponent, Nigeria, occupies 41st. The two sides’ last encounter came in a friendly back in April 2019, where goals from Janine Beckie and Sophie Schmidt steered Canada to a 2-1 victory in Murcia, Spain.

Tickets for both matches go on sale this Friday, March 18th via Ticketmaster.