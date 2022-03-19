Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 04 —Toronto FC v. D.C. United

It only took us three match weeks and we have daylight at the top of the table!!

Congrats to thunderkat1 for being on top with 12 points through three matches!

Also, special shoutout to RustyRamone, Just a TFC Fan and TimmyMax for having a perfect prediction of the 2-1 Crew win with an over on the 3.5 yellow cards.

It should be noted that Just a TFC Fan and TimmyMax both skipped the first two matches, and are already ahead of me in the standings!!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Bonus for this week, can Jesus Jimenez stretch his goal scoring streak to 3 matches?

Yes = 3 points

No = 1 point

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!