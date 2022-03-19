Recap: Toronto FC pick up their first win of the season

Head coach Bob Bradley made two changes to Toronto’s starting XI after their 2-1 road loss against the Columbus Crew last week.

Carlos Salcedo returned from a one-game suspension to anchor the centre of defence, with O’Neill starting beside him in a back three alongside Lukas MacNaughton. Canadian youngsters Noble Okello and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty were moved to the bench.

As has been the case over the last several games, TFC ‘keeper Alex Bono was tested in the first minute of the match, having to make a couple quick saves against the DC attack.

In the fifth minute, after some nice play down the left flank, Jayden Nelson took a shot inside the box, which DC ‘keeper Bill Hamid saved, leading to a Toronto corner kick.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute through midfielder Russell Canouse. Nigel Robertha sent in a cross which found an unmarked Canouse, who headed it in past Bono.

The Reds then had a big chance to equalize just five minutes later. Jesus Jiménez got on the end of a Kadin Chung cross, but the striker’s header went just over the bar.

Toronto tied it up in the 24th minute with a goal from Alejandro Pozuelo. A Luca Petrasso corner kick was flicked on with a header by Michael Bradley into the path of Pozuelo, who had the easiest of finishes.

Jonathan Osorio then scored in the 53rd minute to put Toronto ahead. Some nice interplay from the Reds included passes from Osorio, Pozuelo, Nelson and a cross from Petrasso, which Osorio stretched and slid to get onto the end of it and put the ball past a scrambling Hamid.

This was Osorio’s 50th career goal with Toronto FC. Both of Toronto’s goalscorers today made a little bit of club history.

The five players that have scored at least 25 goals for Toronto FC:



Sebastian Giovinco (83)

Jozy Altidore (79)

Jonathan Osorio (50)

Dwayne De Rosario (33)

Alejandro Pozuelo (25)#TFCLive — Anthony Khoury (@AnthonyKhoury4) March 19, 2022

Waking The Red’s beloved in-house statistician also noted another very interesting fact about the Brampton native that pertains to TFC:

Toronto FC returns to action on Saturday, April 2 when they host reigning MLS champions New York City FC at BMO Field.

Kick-off is set for 4 p.m EST.