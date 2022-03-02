Waking The Red Weekly - MLS KIT ROUNDUP 2022

How do you “top” a 2-part series of many, many words on this year’s crop of MLS kits?

You record a very, very long webcast and release it as a special episode of Waking The Red Weekly, of course.

We tried, gang. We really did. The goal was to make this a breezy half-hour fun-sized deep dive, but we very much should’ve known better. Mark and the Vocal Minority Crew are incapable of doing things quickly, and everyone should know by now that when you get me talking, especially with a few adult beverages in tandem, it’s near impossible to stop me.

On the plus side, if you are looking for the definitive banter-cast around this year’s MLS kits, I think we have you covered. On the negative side, we talked about shirts for almost two hours and expect anyone else to care. Also, there are a few swears because we really like talking about kits.

So give it a watch, or a listen:

Waking the Red Weekly - Kit Roundup 2022 https://t.co/PNUD8aVxQW via @Audioboom — Footy Talks (@FootyTalksLive) March 2, 2022

Or don’t. As it’s uncomfortably long.

Check out Part 1 and Part 2 of the Original Articles, and feel free to let us have it in the comments: