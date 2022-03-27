Canada qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Plane. To. Qatar.

For the first time since 1986 and for the second time in history, the Canadian men’s national team is headed to the FIFA World Cup.

John Herdman and co. have turned an entire nation’s dream into a reality in what has been nothing short of an hard-fought journey to world football’s biggest stage.

With qualification to Qatar sealed, Les Rouges are set play at consecutive World Cups for the first time ever, as Canada will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the USA and Mexico.

From dispatching Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Aruba, Suriname and Haiti in the first and seconds rounds, to recording momentous victories over Mexico and the USA on Canadian soil, the inspiring road to Qatar is one that will be spoken about for years to come.

In the space of a year, Canada has established itself as not only one of CONCACAF’s best, but also one of the world’s most promising and entertaining footballing nations.

For so many of these players, playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the highlight of their lives. While some made their debuts during the road to Qatar, one notable other has been through thick and thin with the men’s national team, and that man needs no introduction.

Atiba Hutchinson, who debuted for Les Rouges in 2003, will be a couple months shy of 40 by the time the tournament in Qatar kicks off. Following almost 20 years with the national team program, Hutchinson is the true embodiment of perseverance and determination, as well as an exemplary role model on and off the pitch.

The likes of Jonathan Osorio, Cyle Larin, Milan Borjan and Junior Hoilett have also seen the lowest of lows and the highest of highs with the CANMNT. As they continue to play vital roles within the squad, their dedication to the program has paid invaluable dividends as they prepare to don their national team crest in the Middle East.

In addition to the veterans, the young core of this squad never ceases to amaze. Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Liam Fraser and so many more have only just begun their careers, so fans across the world have every right to get excited about the future of this program. The 2022 World Cup is only just the start.

With that, we’ll see you in Qatar.