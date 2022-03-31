Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to undergo procedure, ruled out indefinitely

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty faces a spell on the sidelines after Bob Bradley revealed that the starlet will have to undergo a procedure on Friday.

However, the club is optimistic that their No. 7 won’t be out long-term.

The 17-year-old featured in each of Toronto’s first four MLS games of the season, playing just under 200 minutes.

Marshall-Rutty hobbled off injured during the Reds’ 2-1 defeat to the Columbus Crew in matchday three, but was cleared to train just two days after the encounter. He then played the final 25 minutes of Toronto’s victory over D.C. United, which seemingly brushed aside a potential injury scare from the week before.

Yet, it seems as though the worst has come true.

With 2022 set to be the Marshall-Rutty’s breakthrough campaign, the young Canadian will now have to remain patient for his next opportunity to return to the pitch.

Toronto FC plays five games in the month of April, starting with a visit from reigning MLS Cup champions, NYCFC, on Saturday the 2nd.