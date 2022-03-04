Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 02 —Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls

2022 is officially in motion! Road point! We’ll take it. But the real fun gets going today with the home opener at BMO Field in front of the soccer starved fans. Toronto host Red Bull Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

Things are tight atop the WTR PL (as you would expect) with a 9-way tie for first place!

Grab your screen caps now so you can reminisce about the good old days when you were “top of the table”.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will Toronto open the scoring? Yes or No?

Please note, if you answer “no” you will also get credit for a 0-0 final.

But come on.

Don’t be that person.

It’s waaaay too early in the season for that sort of cynicism.