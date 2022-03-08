Waking the Red is hiring a new manager

If you’re reading this, we’re assuming you love Toronto FC and the community we’ve built here at Waking the Red. Michael has done an excellent job as site manager, and is moving on to new opportunities. That makes this the perfect time for you to join our team and cover the Reds with us.

Waking the Red is looking for its next site manager. Keep reading to find out if this is the perfect opportunity for you.

What does the role entail?

This is a remote, part-time, contract role compensated with a monthly stipend. The manager would be responsible for the following duties:

Making sure that the site is publishing every day, and at a volume high enough for the site to continue to grow.

Manage the site’s social media accounts, and help them continue to grow.

Recruit, train and manage a staff of contributors that cover Toronto FC storylines and news on the site.

Regular communication with SB Nation management over site goals, traffic, and progress.

Moderating and maintaining a vibrant, welcoming site community according to SB Nation’s community guidelines.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best manager candidates will:

Have a passion for the Reds and is already familiar with the voice and style of Toronto FC.

Understand how to use popular social media networks, like Twitter and Facebook, and be willing to adapt to new best practices.

Be able to produce and edit clean copy.

Have the organizational skills to manage a staff of multiple people.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a resume detailing any previous writing and/or management experience, a cover letter explaining why you want to join the team at Waking the Red, and a soccer-related writing sample.

If you have questions about this role or the application process, please contact Jeremiah Oshan, Team Brands Manager of Soccer at jeremiah.oshan@sbnation.com.

Waking the Red and SB Nation are committed to bringing you coverage of the Reds from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your qualifications and experience do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the potential to flourish in this role, we encourage you to apply.