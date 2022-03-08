LIVE at 12:15 pm ET: Epi. 83—Waking the Red Weekly: Toronto FC blown out in 2022 home opener

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!

Hosts Mitchell Tierney, Michael Singh, and Jeffrey P. Nesker will be joined by CityNews 680’s Michael Leach to get his takes on Toronto FC’s disastrous home opener vs. the New York Red Bulls. What went wrong? Is this a warning sign of things to come? Were there any positives to that we could take away from Saturday’s match? Are we expecting too much out of the young guns?

The crew will also discuss the latest on Domenico Criscito after his move to Toronto was reportedly called off and will be revisited in the summer, plus look ahead to this weekend’s matchup vs. the Columbus Crew.

