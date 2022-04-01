Canada to face Belgium, Morocco, Croatia in World Cup group stage

The Canadian men’s national team has been drawn into Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

For the first time since 1986, Les Rouges were involved in the draw, and boy do they have three mouth-watering clashes to look forward to.

All three of Canada’s opponents were at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Belgium and Croatia both reaching the last four.

As the group’s dark horse, John Herdman and co. will have all eyes on causing a major upset, especially against the two European powerhouses.

Canada will open their World Cup campaign against The Red Devils on November 23rd, before facing Croatia on the 27th, and then Morocco on December 1st.

The fact that Canadians will get to see their players go toe-to-toe with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Luka Modric and Achraf Hakimi is nothing short of surreal. Les Rouges have only faced five non-CONCACAF nations since October 2016, so excitement levels are undoubtedly through the roof for both the players and fans.

From their Group F opponents, Canada has only never played Croatia. In 1989, they suffered a 2-0 friendly defeat to Belgium, a game which featured legends such as Craig Forrest, Alex Bunbury and Dale Mitchell.

Les Rouges have had three previous friendly encounters with Morocco, drawing one (1994), and losing two (1984 and 2016).

In Qatar, Canada will not only be looking for their first points at a World Cup, but also their first goal.

The hype continues to build ahead of the tournament in November. What a time to be alive.