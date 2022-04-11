Loan Watch: Luke Singh and Andreas Vaikla debut for FC Edmonton

Toronto FC loanee Luke Singh and Toronto FC II loanee Andreas Vaikla both made their Canadian Premier League debuts for FC Edmonton in a game that ended in quite dramatic fashion.

Tobias Warschewski scored arguably the greatest goal in CPL history to salvage a point for the hosts in the 95th minute. A perfectly executed overhead kick found its way past Jonathan Sirois to equalize for the Eddies and break Valour hearts in the dying moments of the match.

Following the offseason arrivals of Shane O’Neill, Carlos Salcedo, and Lukas MacNaughton, Singh fell further down the centre-back pecking order at Toronto FC, which prompted a loan move to CPL side FC Edmonton in order for the 21-year-old to play meaningful minutes and continue his development in 2022.

The Brampton-born defender, who’s donning the number four jersey this season, started his side’s season opener in a back five alongside fellow central defenders Nyal Higgins and Cale Loughrey.

Singh played the full 90 and put on an impressive performance in front of the home crowd. Not only was he a commanding physical presence, but Singh also distributed the ball with composure and precision.

Spending a season in the CPL was undoubtedly the best move for Singh’s career with regards to not only serving as a first team regular, but also to continue making a name for himself in the region. Given his experience with the TFC first team and in MLS, Singh should prove to be an invaluable asset to Edmonton in 2022.

The Canadian-Trinidadian featured eight times in all competitions for Toronto FC last year, and even grabbed his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

As for Toronto’s second loanee in Edmonton, goalkeeper Vaikla made his CPL bow and was the busier of the two keepers on the day.

Despite the result, Valour were the more dominant side in the final third, registering a total 15 shots, three of which were on target.

The Estonia international could do nothing about Andy Baquero’s opener, as the Cuban full-back planted a curling effort right into the bottom corner from the top of the penalty area just before halftime.

Vaikla signed for TFC II in May 2021 and featured 13 times in USL League One last season. While he has yet to make the jump to the TFC first team, Vaikla has been capped three times by the Estonian national team, playing in friendlies against Andorra, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and New Caledonia respectively.

Singh and Vaikla are both set to be vital figures in Edmonton’s squad this year, with the club looking to improve on last season’s seventh-place finish. The Eddies are back in action on Friday, April 15th when they host York United at 9pm EST.