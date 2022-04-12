Transaction Tracker: Toronto FC’s 2022 Ins & Outs

Check below for a comprehensive list of all of the Toronto FC player ins and outs from the 2022 offseason.
In
Shane O’Neill - Seattle Sounders | Free | Through 2024
Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli | Pre-contract agreement | Through 2026 (plus six-month option)
Luca Petrasso - Toronto FC II | Through 2023
Deandre Kerr - Syracuse University | Through 2024 (options for 2025 and 2026)
Greg Ranjitsingh - MLS Goalkeeper Pool | Through 2023 (option for 2024)
Lukas MacNaughton - Pacific FC | $175,000 | Through 2023 (options for 2024 and 2025)
Carlos Salcedo - Tigres UANL | Swap for Yeferson Soteldo | Through 2024 (option for 2025)
Jesús Jiménez - Górnik Zabrze | Undisclosed | Through 2024 (option for 2025)
Kadin Chung - Pacific FC | Free | Through 2023 (options for 2024 and 2025)
Kosi Thompson - Toronto FC II | Through 2024 (options for 2025 and 2026)
Kobe Franklin - Toronto FC II | Loan
Out
Justin Morrow - Retired
Patrick Mullins - Retired
Nick DeLeon - Released
Julian Dunn - HamKam | Free
Omar Gonzalez - New England Revolution | Free
Richie Laryea - Nottingham Forest | $1m
Dom Dwyer - FC Dallas | $50,000 GAM
Liam Fraser - KMSK Deinze | Free
Mark Delgado - LA Galaxy | $400,000 GAM + conditional $100,000
Erickson Gallardo - Zamora | Free
Yeferson Soteldo - Tigres UANL | Swap for Carlos Salcedo
Tsubasa Endoh - Melbourne City FC | Free
Rocco Romeo - Valour FC | Free
Jozy Altidore - New England Revolution | Offseason Buyout
Auro Jr. - Santos FC | Loan
Kevin Silva - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | Free
Luke Singh - FC Edmonton | Loan
Eriq Zavaleta - LA Galaxy | Free
Kemar Lawrence - Minnesota United | $50,000 GAM
Contract Options Exercised
Quentin Westberg
Auro Jr.
Jonathan Osorio
Noble Okello
Jacob Shaffelburg
Ifunanyachi Achara
New Contracts
Jordan Perruzza - Through 2024 (option for 2025)
Ayo Akinola - Through 2024 (option for 2025)
