Transaction Tracker: Toronto FC’s 2022 Ins & Outs

Check below for a comprehensive list of all of the Toronto FC player ins and outs from the 2022 offseason.

In

Shane O’Neill - Seattle Sounders | Free | Through 2024

Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli | Pre-contract agreement | Through 2026 (plus six-month option)

Luca Petrasso - Toronto FC II | Through 2023

Deandre Kerr - Syracuse University | Through 2024 (options for 2025 and 2026)

Greg Ranjitsingh - MLS Goalkeeper Pool | Through 2023 (option for 2024)

Lukas MacNaughton - Pacific FC | $175,000 | Through 2023 (options for 2024 and 2025)

Carlos Salcedo - Tigres UANL | Swap for Yeferson Soteldo | Through 2024 (option for 2025)

Jesús Jiménez - Górnik Zabrze | Undisclosed | Through 2024 (option for 2025)

Kadin Chung - Pacific FC | Free | Through 2023 (options for 2024 and 2025)

Kosi Thompson - Toronto FC II | Through 2024 (options for 2025 and 2026)

Kobe Franklin - Toronto FC II | Loan

Out

Justin Morrow - Retired

Patrick Mullins - Retired

Nick DeLeon - Released

Julian Dunn - HamKam | Free

Omar Gonzalez - New England Revolution | Free

Richie Laryea - Nottingham Forest | $1m

Dom Dwyer - FC Dallas | $50,000 GAM

Liam Fraser - KMSK Deinze | Free

Mark Delgado - LA Galaxy | $400,000 GAM + conditional $100,000

Erickson Gallardo - Zamora | Free

Yeferson Soteldo - Tigres UANL | Swap for Carlos Salcedo

Tsubasa Endoh - Melbourne City FC | Free

Rocco Romeo - Valour FC | Free

Jozy Altidore - New England Revolution | Offseason Buyout

Auro Jr. - Santos FC | Loan

Kevin Silva - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | Free

Luke Singh - FC Edmonton | Loan

Eriq Zavaleta - LA Galaxy | Free

Kemar Lawrence - Minnesota United | $50,000 GAM

Contract Options Exercised

Quentin Westberg

Auro Jr.

Jonathan Osorio

Noble Okello

Jacob Shaffelburg

Ifunanyachi Achara

New Contracts

Jordan Perruzza - Through 2024 (option for 2025)

Ayo Akinola - Through 2024 (option for 2025)