Langley, BC is getting a Canadian Premier League team

The CPL’s ninth franchise is set to land in Langley, British Columbia next year.

SixFive Sports & Entertainment LP (SixFive) also announced that Willoughby Community Park will serve as the team’s home ground.

Currently under the placeholder name Vancouver 2023, the team’s official branding will be revealed in the coming months.

Rob Friend, managing partner at SixFive, expressed his excitement with regards to the continued growth of soccer in the region.

“It’s pretty special to stand here right now and plant this flag,” said Friend.

“This partnership allows our continued commitment to invest in local communities, and we are ready to serve the Fraser Valley with an exciting and intimate professional soccer experience.”

Glen Johnson, the CPL’s Executive Vice President, was also jubilant about the news.

“Having a Canadian professional club playing at Willoughby Community Park will be a key driver in the development of Canadian talent in the region,” said Johnson.

“It will also open the door to many new and exciting opportunities for the region’s passionate soccer community.”

British Columbia joins Ontario and Alberta as the three provinces with more than one CPL franchise. Moreover, fans in BC and across the country can now begin to look forward to derby day between Pacific and their first ever provincial rival.