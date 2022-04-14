MLS Week 6 Power Rankings

Week 6 has seen some teams play seven matches so far, while some have only played five. MLS is a weird and wonderful league to follow, isn’t it? Besides, all that really matters is where the teams finish at the end of the regular season. Onto the rankings!

28 (↓6) San Jose Earthquakes – While the Quakes have been in exciting games, they still are winless this year. How long before Almeyda is out of a job?

27 (↓2) Inter Miami – Miami won a game! Why did they fall in the rankings? They beat New England, who is currently an awful team. Also, they lost to the Dynamo the previous week. Interesting to see what happens with Gonzalo Higuain, who did not feature on Saturday.

26 (↓3) Vancouver Whitecaps – While the Caps won in Week 5, it was their first win of the season. They’ve lost four matches out of six, and need scoring from players like Brian White and Lucas Cavallini to be successful.

25 (↓4) New England Revolution – Yikes. The Revs have lost four games in a row, including their most recent defeat to Miami. Despite having Bou and Buksa, they’re not winning any matches. Perhaps the loss of Tajon Buchanan, the injuries to Matt Turner and Gustavo, and the addition of some slower defenders has hindered this team. While they’re expected to improve, it better happen soon before they drop too many points.

24 (↑2) FC Cincinnati – It is worth noting that Brandon Vazquez has five goals in six matches so far this season. Despite losing their last two matches, they’ve shown some positives, like having an actual goal scorer on their roster! This team may actually avoid the Wooden Spoon this year!

23 (↓6) NYCFC – Some would believe that NYCFC’s poor form is caused by a CCL hangover. However, I would suggest that this is what you get when you play on a square pitch in a baseball stadium. This team is talented, so there is potential to improve. They better start winning soon.

22 (↓7) Sporting Kansas City – SKC lost to Vancouver and Nashville. They’re -6 in goal differential and have lost five games out of seven. Johnny Russell getting into it with supporters’ groups also shows just how bad things are right now.

21 (↑7) CF Montreal – Now that Club de Foot is out of the Champions League, they’re winning games. While their competition hasn’t been too difficult over the past couple of weeks, there is some improvement in the team. Lots of young Canadian players will make this team better.

20 (↑7) Atlanta United – AU has improved with a win over DCU, but their confidence surely took a hit after a loss to first-year team Charlotte FC. Also, Josef Martinez is out for 6-8 with a knee injury. Dom Dywer is not the answer.

19 (↓2) D.C. United – They’ve only played five matches so far, and can’t use the CCL as an excuse. Why? Ask MLS scheduling. Also, losing three matches in a row to the likes of Atlanta and Toronto does not bode well for DC’s power ranking.

18 (↓4) Columbus Crew – Eloy Room – A bit Dodgy goalkeeping. If that happened to me, I would’ve gone and locked myself in for good. Also, did you know that Eloy Room is the Curacao National Keeper? Something to keep in mind for CanMNT supporters . . . You know what else comes to mind when I hear the name “Eloy Room”?

17 (↑7) Charlotte FC – So, apparently an expansion team in the DP era can be half-decent (it would have been nice to have the Beckham Rule in 2007). After starting 0-3, Charlotte has won three out of their last four. We’ll see what happens when they start playing good teams.

16 (—) Toronto FC – We know The Who song. I’m not going to subject you to that trope. However, playing a bunch of really good young players makes a difference. Perhaps TFC will be a bit better than we thought until Insigne (and others) arrive in the summer.

Check out the goals from Kosi Thompson and Jayden Nelson:

A couple of Homegrowns doing us proud



The kids are alright | All For One: Moment presented by @Bell#TFCLive pic.twitter.com/a5ChwvRtdG — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 10, 2022

15 (↓3) New York Red Bulls – The Jersey Red Bulls have been up and down the past couple of weeks. They lost to CF Montreal. Perhaps their early season form was an anomaly and this team is in for a correction.

14 (↑5) Houston Dynamo – Three wins and a draw in their last four matches mean Houston is moving up the standings. Watch out for Darwin Quintero, as he just keeps scoring.

13 (↓10) Minnesota United – What’s going on with the Loons? Well, they’re losing close games. They have a zero goal differential, which means a couple one-goal wins and a couple of one-goal losses in the last four weeks. They’ve only scored five goals this season, so they need more goal production.

12 (↑1) Nashville SC – Nashville has not played a home game yet, as their stadium won’t be ready until May (Week 8). Considering they’ve been on the road, and Nashville is pretty far from the majority of the Western Conference, they’re managing by winning their last two matches. Expect this team to win a bunch in May, as they have four home games.

11 (—) Austin FC – Remember when I said I wanted to avoid using tropes? Well, that’s out the window as Austin seems to be “Alright, Alright, Alright”. Three wins out of six puts this team in fourth place in the West. Also, Max “Chromeo” Urruti is scoring - I get jealous, but I’m too cool to admit it.

10 (—) Seattle Sounders – The Sounders are on an upward movement, winning in the league and in the CCL. They’ve reached the CCL Final, and will look to make history against Pumas UNAM. From a purely selfish perspective as a TFC supporter, I hope they lose.

9(↓2) Portland Timbers – The Timbers had the pleasure of playing a match over the international break at home, earning a draw against Orlando City. A loss against the Galaxy and a win against the Whitecaps have them all over the place. What they need is more goals, the bicycle or regular variety, as Yimmi Chará is their leading scorer with three.

8 (—) Real Salt Lake – RSL is quietly amassing points in the Western Conference and proving to be a tough team to play against. They’re not getting lots of goals but are getting results. Also, of course Justin Meram has to score against Toronto.

7 (↓3) Colorado Rapids – The Rapids haven’t won since March 12th. They’re still good and they’re getting draws against good teams. However, the need more goals to turn those draws into wins. Without a goal-scoring threat, they’re in danger of becoming the Vapids.

6 (↑14) LA Galaxy – A big El Traffico win, combined with another win away in Portland, see the Galaxy move up in the power rankings. It looks like they’re starting to figure things out. Raheem Edwards is amazing right now. Also, Marky ‘Mark’ Delgado was missing for a game and a half, and the Galaxy won. Hmmmm.

5 (↑1) Orlando City – The recent loss to LAFC shows that Orlando has some work to do. However, this team has a relatively young core of players, and are working well together. A few more goals from players like Torres and Pato might make a huge difference.

4 (↑1) Chicago Fire - Despite their first loss of the season at the hands of Orlando City, the Fire still look solid defensively. Gabriel Slonina has only let in two goals so far. If Kacper Przybylko and Xherdan Shaqiri figure things out, this team could be really dangerous.

3 (↑6) FC Dallas – Jesus Ferreria is on a tear. They’ve only lost one match so far. They beat up on Colorado on the weekend. Things are clicking. Watch out. Just look at this goal from Brandon Servania:

2 (—) LAFC – A loss to the Galaxy gave LAFC their first defeat of the season. They’re still first in the West, have a +8 goal differential, and have a healthy Carlos Vela. They’re going to be around the top of the standings all season and challenge for the Supporter’s Shield.

1 (—) Philadelphia Union – The last undefeated team in MLS. If Michael Uhre and Julian Carranza start scoring, watch out.