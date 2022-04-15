Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 07 —Toronto FC v. Philadelphia Union

Toronto FC have now picked up points in the 3 straight matches. But the real question is, what does your streak look like?

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue for remaining in top spot in the Prediction League. That’s 3 weeks alone atop the league!

Shout out to GetThatGarbageOuttaHere, 613RepresentingTFC and our very own Jeffrey P. Nesker for having the perfect week! 2-2 Final.

TFC will try to move the unbeaten streak to 4 as they invite the league leaders to BMO Field.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

This week’s Bonus. Over under on TFC saves. 4.5 is the over under.

Will the TFC keeper make more or less than 4.5 saves? (Philadelphia shots on target minus goals according to mls website after the match).

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!