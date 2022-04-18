LIVE at 12:15 pm ET: Epi. 0—Toronto ‘Til I Die | Are Toronto FC Legit?

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto ‘Til I Die podcast! That’s right. New name, same show.

ᴛɪʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴇ ⚫️



New look, same show.



See you tomorrow | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/KXj1ax8HFo — Toronto ‘Til I Die Podcast (@TorontoTilIDie) April 18, 2022

And it’s been a minute, but hosts Jeffrey P. Nesker, Mitchell Tierney, and Michael Singh are buzzing to chat all things Toronto FC with everyone, including the Reds’ impressive four-game unbeaten streak, which includes wins over New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union.

We’ll share our reviews on the job manager Bob Bradley has done so far, plus talk about our early-season pleasant (and not-so-pleasant) surprises.

As always, you can watch the live show at 12:15 pm ET on the Waking the Red Facebook page, on Waking the Red and Toronto ‘Til I Die’s Twitter, and YouTube channel. Come ready to ask questions as we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s show!

Afterwards, the show will be made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast fix. If you enjoy, please like, rate, and subscribe!