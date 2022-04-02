Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 05 —Toronto FC v. New York City FC

I don’t know about you, but it feels like a lifetime since we’ve been talking WTR PL. What an international window!!

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue for being on top with 15 points through four matches! That’s a pretty incredible number!

No less than ELEVEN competitors picked the perfect 2-1 TFC scoreline, but NONE of the 11 parlayed the correct bonus.

It’s also worth noting that around these parts, the 2-1 TFC scoreline is known as the “The Real SK TFC Fan” scoreline, but unfortunately she chose last week to switch it up!

Time to get back on the horse with a game against the current holders - NYCFC.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Bonus for this week, does returning hero Jonathan Osorio find the back of the net? (look at those tasty bonus points. You know you want to.)

Yes = 4 points

No = 1 point

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!