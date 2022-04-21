Report: Former Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas ‘to leave’ Manchester United

As per Sam Wallace of The Daily Telegraph, Chris Armas is set to leave his role as Manchester United assistant coach once the 2021/22 campaign ends.

Much like his time in Toronto, Armas’ spell in Manchester was short, having only been in his current role since December 7th, 2021.

With Erik ten Hag now officially confirmed as Manchester United’s next permanent manager, the Dutchman has begun assembling his backroom staff, which, according to The Telegraph, will not include Armas.

Moreover, once current interim boss Ralf Rangnick transitions into his consultancy role at Old Trafford, Armas will say goodbye to life in Manchester.

Since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Rangnick and Armas have overseen a United team that currently sits outside of the Premier League’s top four.

The pair have a strong relationship from their time with the New York Red Bulls. Rangnick was the head of sport and development for Red Bull’s clubs in both New York and Brazil, while Armas was NYRB’s head coach.

Following the departure of Greg Vannney at the end of Toronto FC’s 2020 campaign, Armas was brought in as his replacement. The former USA international was then sacked on July 4th, 2021 after just 11 MLS games at the helm. In the league, he presided over one win, two draws and eight losses during his short tenure with TFC.

