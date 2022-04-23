 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 08 —Toronto FC @ New York City FC

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 5 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
Graphics : JPN

Toronto FC are now unbeaten in 4 with a massive win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union! And we’ve got heavy traffic at the top of the WTR PL leaderboard!

Congrats to Curtis Gergley-Garner and Footy Wolverine Go Blue for being tied atop the table with 20 points!

Shout out to Andre Schaffner and TTTYYZ for having perfect Week 7 results.

Graphics : JPN

TFC’s next challenge will be against the defending champs - NYCFC. Are they up for it?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

This week’s Bonus: Who scores the final goal of the match?

TFC = 1 point

NYCFC = 1 point

0-0 Final = 3 points (If you want this bonus, you need to make a 0-0 match prediction as well)

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!

