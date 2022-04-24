Recap: Toronto FC lose a chaotic game in Queens against New York City FC

Head coach Bob Bradley made two changes to Toronto’s starting XI after their 2-1 victory at home against Philadelphia Union last weekend.

With Jayden Nelson suspended for this match, Kosi Thompson took his spot in defence, while Carlos Salcedo came in for Kadin Chung.

Toronto opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a goal from Jesús Jiménez. Passes were exchanged between Thompson and Jonathan Osorio before a low cross from the Brampton native found the foot of Jiménez whose shot went off the base of the post and past a diving Sean Johnson.

NYCFC thought they had levelled the match in the 16th minute with a goal from Valentín Castellanos. Yet, after a VAR review, the goal was called back due to offside.

TFC ‘keeper Alex Bono was called into action a couple times in the opening half, including an important save in the 24th minute on a shot from Santiago Rodriguez.

The Reds doubled their lead in the 27th minute with another goal from Jiménez. An excellent through ball from Thompson found the unmarked Spaniard who took one touch before lifting the ball up and over Johnson and into the net.

New York cut the deficit in half in the 38th minute with a goal by Castellanos. A through ball from Thiago Andrade found the Argentine striker and his first-time shot beat Bono.

Teamwork makes the dream work. What a goal from @NYCFC! pic.twitter.com/UXoPdc0vtk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 24, 2022

The home side tied it up in the 49th minute with a goal from Andrade. Andrade was unmarked at the back post and tapped in Talles Magno’s shot which was veering off target.

Wild one so far in Queens. Thiago Andrade equalizes! 2-2! pic.twitter.com/LNfgcateqM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 24, 2022

NYCFC added a third goal in the 54th minute from Rodriguez. Michael Bradley was dispossessed in the midfield by Alexander Callens, Castellanos sent a pass to Rodriguez as he did the rest.

Down 0-2. Up 3-2.



What a comeback for @NYCFC! This game is fun. pic.twitter.com/TXULb3WzqB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 24, 2022

The home side scored a fourth goal in the 58th minute by Keaton Parks. After a broken play in Toronto’s box, Parks’ low shot beat Bono.

Toronto conceded a fifth goal in the 75th minute which was scored by Gabriel Pereira. The Brazilian’s guided shot went through the legs of Chris Mavinga on its way into the net.

The Reds made it 5-3 in the 86th minute with Deandre Kerr’s first goal in MLS. An Alejandro Pozuelo corner found the head of Kerr as he rose up and beat Héber to the ball.

A big moment for the rookie! pic.twitter.com/rJC99Rk8QC — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 24, 2022

New York City was reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute when midfielder Alfredo Morales was shown a second yellow card. On the ensuing free kick, Alejandro Pozuelo put a ball into the box which captain Michael Bradley headed past Johnson and in.

More set piece magic to make things interesting pic.twitter.com/aROJzDxomF — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 24, 2022

Although the day ended in defeat for TFC, Jonathan Osorio made his 300th appearance for the club in all competitions, a milestone moment for the Canadian international who joined the first team in 2013.

Toronto will look to bounce back from this result next Saturday as they host FC Cincinnati at BMO Field. Kick-off is set for 3 pm EST.