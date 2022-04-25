Jesús Jiménez named to MLS Team of the Week 8

Following his brace in the 5-4 defeat to New York City FC, Jesús Jiménez has earned himself a place in the MLS Team of the Week for Week 8.

With six goals in his first eight games for TFC, the Spaniard has continued to prove his worth in North America while highlighting just how clinical of a forward he truly is.

At Citi Field on Sunday, April 24th, Jiménez opened the scoring with a first-time finish from close range before grabbing his second 14 minutes later via a perfectly executed chip shot.

The final score may have been in favour of the hosts, but Jiménez’s rise in MLS continues nonetheless, as he’s now bagged six goals from eight total attempts on target. Talk about efficiency!

Toronto FC’s No. 9 joins Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Jonathan Osorio, Alex Bono, Alejandro Pozuelo, and Chris Mavinga as the players who have featured in a 2022 MLS TOTW, as of Week 8.

Currently the joint-top scorer in the league alongside Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the MLS’s most dangerous forwards on the goal scoring front.

The Leganés-born striker became the first Toronto FC player to score a brace in MLS since Pablo Piatti grabbed himself a double on August 18th, 2020 during a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Jiménez will hope to be amongst the goals once again when TFC welcomes FC Cincinnati to BMO Field on Saturday, April 30th.