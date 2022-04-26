LIVE at 12:15 pm ET: Epi. 1—Toronto ‘Til I Die | What could Jonathan Osorio’s next contract look like?

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto ‘Til I Die podcast! That’s right. New name, same show.

ᴛɪʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴇ ⚫️



New look, same show.



See you tomorrow | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/KXj1ax8HFo — Toronto ‘Til I Die Podcast (@TorontoTilIDie) April 18, 2022

Hosts Jeffrey P. Nesker, Mitchell Tierney, and Michael Singh are buzzing to chat all things Toronto FC with everyone, including the Reds’ wild game at Citi Field over the weekend – an eventful 5-4 loss to New York City FC.

Plus, we’ll dive into an important question that Bob Bradley, Bill Manning, and Jonathan Osorio have on their agendas this year: What could Oso’s next contract with Toronto FC look like? (If there is a next contract!)

As always, you can watch the live show at 12:15 pm ET on the Waking the Red Facebook page, on Waking the Red and Toronto ‘Til I Die’s Twitter, and YouTube channel. Come ready to ask questions as we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s show!

Afterwards, the show will be made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast fix. If you enjoy, please like, rate, and subscribe!