Following his goal against New York City FC, Michael Bradley became the fifth oldest scorer in Toronto FC history.

The TFC captain has now scored at least once in all but one of his nine seasons at the club, highlighting that the midfielder can still be a threat in front of goal while in the latter stages of his career.

The TFC faithful do love to see a goal from one of their esteemed veterans, so let’s take a look back at the strikes from Toronto FC’s top five oldest goalscorers.

5. Michael Bradley (34 years, 8 months, 24 days)

vs. New York City FC (4-5, April 24th, 2022)

In what was a chaotic game to say the least, Bradley headed home Toronto FC’s fourth of the evening to reduce the deficit to one goal, with injury time still to play.

After Alejandro Pozuelo curled in a free kick from just outside of the box, Bradley got away from his marker, positioned himself, and coolly headed the ball past Sean Johnson in the NYCFC net.

More set piece magic to make things interesting pic.twitter.com/aROJzDxomF — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 24, 2022

Lesson learned: One does not simply leave Bradley unmarked from close range.

The goal was Bradley’s 15th of his Toronto FC career, moving him to 13th in the club’s all-time top scorers chart.

Will we see another strike or two from the club captain this season? Stay tuned…

4. Drew Moor (35 years, 6 months, 24 days)

vs. Ottawa Fury (2-0, August 7th, 2019)

At the age of 38, Moor is still playing in MLS with the Colorado Rapids.

But almost three years ago, the Dallas-born centre-back found the back of the net for Toronto FC in their 2019 Canadian Championship semi-final first leg against the Ottawa Fury.

Tsubasa Endoh whipped in a corner at the half-hour mark, and after Fury goalkeeper Callum Irving missed the ball completely, Mark Delgado used his knee to perfectly tee up Moor for a smashing finish via a scissor kick.

Toronto FC's Drew Moor gets the early away goal against Ottawa Fury FC. #CanChamp pic.twitter.com/yDIk5L4e46 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 8, 2019

The strike would prove to be Moor’s sixth and final goal for Toronto FC, as well as his first ever in the Canadian Championship.

3. Torsten Frings (35 years, 7 months, 20 days)

vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (3-2, July 11th, 2012)

At the time of this goal, the former Germany international was the oldest player to ever score for Toronto FC.

Four minutes after Luis Silva had equalized to make it 1-1, Frings unleashed an effort from distance to give the Reds the lead. The midfielder needed just one touch before firing at goal, and boy what a finish it was.

2. Benoît Cheyrou (36 years, 21 days)

vs. Ottawa Fury (1-2, May 23rd, 2017)

On the road to winning the 2017 Canadian Championship, Toronto FC’s campaign started with a shock defeat to the only non-MLS team in the competition.

The Frenchman did give his side the lead at TD Place as the former Marseille man played a gorgeous one-two with Jordan Hamilton to send him through on goal.

Cheyrou then calmly slotted the ball past Callum Irving before running off to celebrate with the traveling TFC fans.

The Reds may have lost the game 2-1, but a 4-0 second leg win ensured TFC cruised to the 2017 Canadian Championship final.

1. Dwayne De Rosario (36 years, 3 months, 30 days)

vs. Chicago Fire (1-1, September 13th, 2014)

Who else but the Scarborough native himself.

In his lone season back at Toronto FC following three years away from the club, De Rosario found the back of the net once, and it came in quite dramatic fashion.

Down 1-0 with less than two minutes to play, Jackson’s corner was flicked on by Nick Hagglund to Gilberto, who then headed the ball towards a perfectly positioned De Rosario. The club’s fourth all-time top scorer then fired in the equalizer from close range to stun Chicago.

It was De Rosario’s 104th and final MLS goal of his career. To this day, he remains the only Canadian player to score at least 100 in MLS. Truly an icon.