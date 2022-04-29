 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 09 —Toronto FC v. FC Cincinnati

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 3 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
Graphics : JPN

Well, that’s basically how we drew it all up? TFC scored the first 2, the last 2 and conceded 5 in the middle! Obviously not a tonne of points handed out last week in the WTR PL.

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue for picking up 2 points for the TFC loss (2 was the highest total of the week) and is now top the table with 22 points!

Graphics : JPN

TFC’s next challenge will be against FC Cincinnati. Are they up for it?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

This week’s Bonus: Is this the week TFC score a penalty?

No penalty awarded to TFC = 1 point

Penalty scored by TFC = 2 points

Penalty awarded but NOT scored = 0 points for everyone!!

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!

