Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 09 —Toronto FC v. FC Cincinnati

Well, that’s basically how we drew it all up? TFC scored the first 2, the last 2 and conceded 5 in the middle! Obviously not a tonne of points handed out last week in the WTR PL.

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue for picking up 2 points for the TFC loss (2 was the highest total of the week) and is now top the table with 22 points!

TFC’s next challenge will be against FC Cincinnati. Are they up for it?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

This week’s Bonus: Is this the week TFC score a penalty?

No penalty awarded to TFC = 1 point

Penalty scored by TFC = 2 points

Penalty awarded but NOT scored = 0 points for everyone!!

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!