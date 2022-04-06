Where Are They Now: Toronto FC II’s first ever matchday squad

Just over seven years ago, Toronto FC II played their first ever match in the United Soccer League (USL), where they suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Charleston Battery.

Now in MLS NEXT Pro, the Young Reds will be looking to do some damage in the league’s inaugural campaign.

March 21st, 2015 was the day it all began for TFC’s reserve team, and since then, the club has produced some exciting prospects who worked their way up to a first team contract.

On the other hand, some players never saw their professional careers take off despite having featured prominently for TFC II.

With their seventh season of play now underway, it’s time to look back at who was in the matchday squad for Toronto FC II’s first ever competitive fixture:

Starting XI

Alex Bono

Current Club: Toronto FC

A man who needs no introduction to the TFC faithful, Bono has been a vital member of the first team since 2016. The Syracuse native has played over 100 games for the club and was a part of the historic treble-winning side in 2017. With Bob Bradley putting his faith in Bono as Toronto’s first choice keeper for the 2022 campaign, the MLS Cup-winning shot stopper has all eyes on adding more medals to his collection.

Wesley Charpie

Current Club: Louisville City

A second round pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Charpie never played for the TFC first team, but was a regular with the Young Reds for two years. To this day, the defender has never featured in MLS and currently plays his football with Louisville City FC in the USL Championship.

Clément Simonin

Current Club: Retired

Unlike Charpie, Simonin did in fact play for the Toronto FC first team in 2015. Yet, he was released by the club at the end of the following season and went on to finish his professional career at French third division side US Concarneau.

Daniel Fabrizi

Current Club: N/A

Despite featuring 16 times for TFC II in 2015, Fabrizi’s football career never catalyzed. The former York Lions defender never found a new club after being released by the Young Reds at the end of 2015.

Ashtone Morgan

Current Club: Forge FC

Morgan’s time with TFC II was brief, as he was a part of the Toronto first team since making his debut in 2010. The form of Justin Morrow saw Morgan join TFC II on loan to get more minutes under his belt. The left-back is a treble winner and to this day, is still adored by the TFC faithful. Following his spell with Real Salt Lake, Morgan returned to his native land and signed for CPL side Forge FC in February 2022.

Jay Chapman

Current Club: Dundee

This game against Charleston was Chapman’s debut for the Young Reds, and just a few weeks later, he’d go on to make his first team debut against the Montreal Impact in the Canadian Championship. A fan favourite, Chapman left TFC with all three domestic honours to his name. After two seasons with Inter Miami, the Brampton-born midfielder made the move to Scottish Premiership side Dundee in early 2022.

Chris Mannella

Current Club: Atlético Ottawa

Mannella has been capped three times by the Canadian men’s national team, but he failed to break into the TFC first team during his tenure with the club. The midfielder was TFC II’s captain in 2015 and played just shy of 40 games in two years with the side. Before signing for Atlético Ottawa on a two-year deal in 2021, Mannella spent time at Vaughan Azzurri, Ottawa Fury, and York9 (before they were renamed).

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Current Club: Colorado Rapids

Arguably the standout player from this squad, Kaye is now not only known by football fans across Canada, but also the entire continent. Given the player he is today, it’s crazy to think that he could have featured for the Toronto FC first team. After the 2015 season, Kaye joined Louisville City before making the jump to MLS with LAFC in 2018. Currently with the Colorado Rapids, it would not be a surprise if rumours of a move to Europe for the Canada international start to circulate in the near future.

Manny Aparicio

Current Club: Pacific FC

Fun fact: Aparicio made his Canadian men’s national team debut in 2014 against Colombia. He never played for the TFC first team, but was a prominent figure for TFC II in 2015. From 2016-2018, Aparicio spent time in the Spanish third and fourth divisions, where he played for three different clubs. In 2019, he returned to Canada with York9 before signing for Pacific FC in November 2020. Now a CPL champion, many are ecstatic to see what Aparicio will bring to the table in 2022.

Jordan Hamilton

Current Club: Sligo Rovers

The man from Scarborough was undeniably a great servant to Toronto FC. He scored 15 goals in 66 games (as well as 17 goals in 43 games for TFC II) and lifted all there was to win at the domestic level. His six-year spell with TFC ended in July 2019 after he was traded to the Columbus Crew, where he added another MLS Cup winners’ medal to his collection. After spending the 2021 season with Indy Eleven in the USL, Hamilton then crossed the Atlantic and signed for Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Molham Babouli

Current Club: Muaither SC

Having started his career at TFC, many still wonder what if it all worked out for Babouli in Toronto? After making 20 appearances for the Young Reds in 2015, Babouli was promoted to the first team for the 2016 season, where he played 20 games, but failed to score a single goal. Stints in League1 Ontario, the Syrian Premier League and the Canadian Soccer League were followed by a move to Forge FC, where he won a league title in 2020. Babouli is now back in the Middle East, playing for Muaither SC in the Qatari Second Division.

Substitutes

Quillan Roberts

Current Club: Electric City FC

Roberts has represented both the Canadian and Guyanese senior national teams, but despite having been signed to two MLS clubs, he never made a first team appearance for either. In 2015, Roberts played 15 times for TFC II, and then nine times the next year. Following spells with the Woodbridge Strikers, LAFC, Forge FC and 1812 FC Barrie, Roberts is now with Electric City FC ahead of their inaugural campaign in League1 Ontario.

Marcus Godinho

Current Club: Vancouver Whitecaps

The Toronto-born right-back spent only a year with TFC II before signing for Vaughan Azzurri in League1 Ontario. What then came to fruition was a move to Scottish side Hearts, where he played a total of 20 games in two seasons, scoring once. After spending the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns in the German third tier, he returned to Canada in August 2021, signing for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Nikola Stakic

Current Club: Alliance United

In the two TFC II matchday squads Stakic was a part of, he only featured once. Currently with Alliance United in League1 Ontario, Stakic was also recently with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues for their 2021 season.

Adam Bouchard

Current Club: N/A

Bouchard’s only experience at club level football was with TFC II. After 24 appearances, he was released at the end of 2016 and never found a new club.

Mark Serjeant

Current Club: N/A

Four appearances in five months sums up Serjeant’s time with the Young Reds. In August 2015, the midfielder and TFC II mutually parted ways, and like some others in this squad, Serjeant’s career in football never took off.

Massimo Mirabelli

Current Club: N/A

No longer an active player, Mirabelli spent time in Finland and with FC Edmonton before signing for TFC II in 2015, but he only lasted a year as the club decided against renewing his contract at the end of the campaign. Vaughan Azzurri and the Mississauga MetroStars (indoors) were the two next and final clubs of his career.

Luca Uccello

Current Club: N/A

Uccello played over 75 games for TFC II, but never made the jump to the senior squad. Most recently, he played for Humber College during the 2021 OCAA season.