 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 06 —Toronto FC @ Real Salt Lake

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 8:00 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
/ new
Graphics : JPN

TWO WINS ON THE BOUNCE!! Let’s goooooooo!

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue for hanging onto top spot in the Prediction League. Things are tightening up, though!

Shout out to BandwagonFan15, Just a TFC Fan, c.beaulieu and Curtis Gergley-Garner for having the perfect week!

Graphics : JPN

Can TFC make it 3 in a row? Next stop, Real Salt Lake.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

This week’s Bonus. Can TFC finally post a clean sheet? Please note, I will not allow you to bet against yourself on this bonus questions. Whatever your prediction score is, will count towards your bonus questions (ie - you cannot say TFC wins 3-1 and YES to clean sheet).

TFC Clean Sheet YES = 3 points

TFC Clean Sheet NO = 1 point.

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!

More From Waking The Red

Loading comments...