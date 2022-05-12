The Canadian men’s national team to play friendly against Iran

At last, we have a Canadian men’s national team friendly announcement.

John Herdman’s side will go up against Iran in the first of several friendlies leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As announced by Canada Soccer, the match will take place at BC Place, home of the Vancouver Whitecaps, on Sunday, June 5th.

The friendly against Iran will be the first time the men’s national team plays at BC Place since Les Rouges’ 4-1 victory over French Guiana on March 24th, 2019.

Iran should prove to be a worthy opponent for Canada, given that they have qualified for four of the last five FIFA World Cups, and are the No. 1 ranked nation in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

As for Canada’s upcoming opponent, they will be using this game to prepare for their clash against the United States of America in the group stage of the tournament in Qatar.

This meeting will mark the fourth encounter in history between Canada and Iran. Les Rouges have previously faced the AFC powerhouse three times, winning once and losing twice.

Canada’s lone victory came during the 2001 LG Cup, an exhibition tournament organized by LG Electronics. A first half strike from Garret Kusch steered Les Rouges to a 1-0 victory on the day.

Following the match on June 5th, Canada will once again play at BC Place on June 9th when they host Curaçao in CONCACAF Nations League action. To end the window, Herdman and co. will fly out to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras.