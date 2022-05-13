 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 12 —Toronto FC v Orlando City SC

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 3:00 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
/ new
Graphics : JPN

Well that’s four losses on the bounce for our lads. Not great for our playoff chances, but what’s it doing for your PL chances? Have you turned heel yet to reap the rewards? Our Top 5 have!

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue who continues to lead as our entire Top 5 picked a TFC loss on Sunday.

Graphics : JPN

This has gotta turn around at some point, right? TFC back on top this week?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who concedes more goals on Saturday, TFC or TFC II?

Both teams play at BMO. Who gives up more goals?

TFC = 1 point

TFC II = 1 point

Equal goals against = 2 points

Come on you Reds!

