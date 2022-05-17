MLSPA reveals Toronto FC player salaries for 2022

It’s that time of year when the MLS Players Associations discloses the salary information for each of the league’s teams and players.

The 2022 Spring-Summer Salary Guide is now available.



The release contains Annual Base Salary and Annual Guaranteed Compensation data for the 841 players under contract.



All data is as of April 15, 2022.



While these numbers may not be entirely accurate, they are the closest estimation of what MLS players are currently earning.

For Toronto FC, the current first team roster, as of April 15th, 2022, earns a combined $15.21 million in guaranteed compensation, the eighth highest payroll in MLS.

Alejandro Pozuelo is currently Toronto FC’s highest earner, with the Spaniard making $4,693,000 per season, the fourth highest in MLS as of April 15th, 2022. Yet, TFC’s No. 10 will only hold that title for a couple more months, as Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly set to earn $15,000,000 per season.

Moreover, once the Italy international is officially on the books, TFC will have the highest payroll in the league.

Behind Pozuelo, fellow DP Carlos Salcedo is the club’s second highest earner at $2,351,000 per season. Michael Bradley, Chris Mavinga and Jonathan Osorio are the other three players currently making at least $1,000,000 per season.

TFC’s top scorer Jesús Jiménez is just shy of the one million mark ($934,927 per season).

After signing a new deal ahead of the 2022 campaign, Ayo Akinola saw the largest salary increase of any player in the squad. The forward is now making $514,362 more than what he was earning in 2021.

Osorio and Mavinga also saw significant increases in their salaries, with both players now making $150,000 more at the club than last season.

Based on the publication, there are 10 first teams players (Luke Singh, Ralph Priso, Greg Ranjitsingh, Jordan Perruzza, Lukas MacNaughton, Ifunanyachi Achara, Deandre Kerr, Kosi Thompson, Kadin Chung, Luca Petrasso) currently making less than $100,000 per season. Themi Antonoglou is not included in the list as he signed his professional contract with the club after April 15th.

For the full list of 2022 MLS player salaries, click here.