Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 13 —Toronto FC @ D.C. United

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 6:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
Graphics : JPN

Five In A Row.

Spoiled at the death, again.

What did you have? A Win or a Loss?

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue who continues to lead with some familiar faces rounding out the Top 10. TFC and TFC II both dropped identical 0-1 results, so congrats to those who picked the bonus 2 points.

Graphics : JPN

Off to D.C. for a road game against United.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Clean Sheets. Again!

Can TFC finally post a clean sheet?

YES = 5 points (this must be your actual score prediction as well)

NO = 1 point for every goal they concede.

Come on you Reds!

