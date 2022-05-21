Recap: Toronto FC picks up point away to D.C. United

Toronto FC drew 2-2 against D.C. United on Saturday evening, putting an end to their five-game losing streak.

Jonathan Osorio netted a last-minute equalizer to give his side a valuable draw on the road.

Ayo Akinola was TFC’s other goalscorer on the night, tying it up at 1-1 in the first half. This was the striker’s first start in MLS this season, and his first goal since the 7-1 loss to D.C. in 2021.

In typical TFC fashion, the opening goal came early, and from the opponent.

Edison Flores was the one to put the Reds into an early deficit in the 7th minute.

The Peruvian got on the end of a quality cross from Michael Estrada down the right, and finished the chance first-time.

Despite the rough start, TFC would respond positively, and Akinola would be the one to punish D.C. United in the 36th minute.

Akinola’s equalizing goal seemed to lift Toronto, as they looked dangerous to close out the half.

Following the intermission, D.C would strike again, through Michael Estrada this time.

Estrada restored the lead after a long ball from Julian Gressel was launched to Taxiarchis Fountas. Alex Bono in the Toronto net mismanaged the play, as the ball eventually rolled to Estrada, who tapped it in.

As the second half continued, it seemed like the match was destined to be Toronto’s sixth loss in a row.

Osorio had a different idea.

Toronto FC’s all-time appearance leader came off the bench in his return from injury to find the back of the net in the 89th minute. After a shot from Jordan Perruzza was deflected straight into his path by D.C. United keeper Bill Hamid, Osorio would slide to the ground to tuck the ball home.

A rather fortunate, but very important goal for his side.

Osorio would shush the Audi Field crowd as part of his celebration, and that would be that from the American capital.

This draw might feel like a win for Toronto FC, as the team were able to claw themselves back into the match in each half. Finding the back of the net twice should do a world of good for the TFC attack, as they were able to put a stop to their three-match goalscoring drought.

D.C. United will be on the road against New York Red Bulls on May 28th for their next match.

Toronto FC travel to Nova Scotia to take on HFX Wanderers FC in Canadian Championship action on May 24th.