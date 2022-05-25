Toronto FC to host CF Montréal in 2022 Canadian Championship semi-finals

Following CF Montréal’s comprehensive 3-0 victory over Forge FC in the quarter-finals, Wilfried Nancy’s men ensured they will face their arch enemy, Toronto FC, in the last four of the 2022 Canadian Championship.

As per Canada Soccer’s official website, the game will take place on Tuesday, June 21st, at BMO Field.

Toronto FC booked their place in the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 24th, via a narrow 2-1 victory over Canadian Premier League side HFX Wanderers. Now, the Reds will face an opponent they know very well in a bid to reach the Canadian Championship final once again.

The 2021 edition of Canada’s domestic cup competition saw Montréal host Toronto in the final. A 72nd minute strike from Romell Quioto proved to be the winner for Le CFM as they sealed qualification to the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League at the expensive of their Ontarian rival.

As the sides have yet to meet in MLS this season, the semi-final will be the first time Toronto faces Montréal since last year’s final.

In the Canadian Championship, Toronto has met Montréal a total of 21 times. The Reds have won 10 of those meetings, but have lost the last three. TFC’s most recent victory in a Canadian Championship 401 Derby came in the second leg of the 2017 final, where a 95th minute winner from Sebastian Giovinco sealed Toronto’s sixth Voyageurs Cup triumph.

With a place in the final on the line for the first 401 Derby of 2022, this game will undoubtedly be one you won’t want to miss.