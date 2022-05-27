Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 15 —Toronto FC v. Chicago Fire FC

A nice little win in the Cup. Off to the semis! And boy, things have tightened at the top of the WTR PL!

Footy Wolverine Go Blue missed the call for the Cup tie (a nagging habit from last season!) and now has company at the top of the table with c. beaulieu.

Plenty of competitors within striking distance of first place.

The Real SK TFC Fan and Jeffrey P. Nesker also had perfect predictions this week. The last five times Toronto has won the match, it’s been with a 2-1 scoreline!

Time to see if the Reds can continue the momentum in the league. Chicago Fire comes to town!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Which team records more shots on target in the match? (according to MLSsoccer.com)

Toronto = 1pt

Chicago = 1pt

Even Shots on Target = 2pts

Come on you Reds!