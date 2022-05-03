Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 10 —Toronto FC @ FC Cincinnati

Dropped a 2-1 result at home to Cincinnati. 38 people predicted last week, and all 38 picked a TFC win. Not a single draw or loss among the lot.

So congrats to everyone who picked up a point by predicting no penalty on the bonus!

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue for inching ahead 1 point (like many) and keeping the 2 point gap atop the standings.

Let’s try this again, shall we?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

This week’s Bonus: Can Jesus make it 4 in a row?

Jesus Scores = 2 bonus points

Jesus doesn’t Score = 1 bonus point

Let me know your prediction, and Come On You Reds!!