LIVE at 3 pm ET: Epi. 4—Toronto ‘Til I Die | Is Poz in his last season, plus Toronto FC summer transfer news...

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto ‘Til I Die podcast! That’s right. New name, same show.

ᴛɪʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴇ ⚫️



New look, same show.



See you tomorrow | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/KXj1ax8HFo — Toronto ‘Til I Die Podcast (@TorontoTilIDie) April 18, 2022

(NOTE: TTID will now air on Mondays at 3 pm ET.)

Toronto FC have snapped their six-game winless streak with a big three points over the Chicago Fire on Saturday. They’re just three points out of the seventh-and-final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with only four games left to play until the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne and company. What’s the vibe check? Hosts Michael Singh and Jeffrey P. Nesker will discuss!

Plus, is Alejandro Pozuelo’s time at TFC all but finished? The crew discuss his future, plus Michael gives listeners an intriguing update about Toronto FC’s approach to the summer transfer market Don’t miss out!

As always, you can watch the live show at 3:30 pm ET on the Waking the Red Facebook page, on Waking the Red and Toronto ‘Til I Die’s Twitter, and YouTube channel. Come ready to ask questions as we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s show!

Afterwards, the show will be made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast fix. If you enjoy, please like, rate, and subscribe!