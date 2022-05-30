International Reds: Two Toronto FC players earn June call-ups

UPDATE: Jonathan Osorio will miss the upcoming Canadian men’s national team camp through injury.

For the first time since the Canadian men’s national team punched their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, an international break is upon us.

While Toronto FC continues to train ahead of their next MLS clash on June 18th, Jonathan Osorio (Canada) and incoming signing Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) were called up to their respective national teams for the latest batch of international fixtures.

Both Canada and Italy will begin their Nations League campaigns in June, with the Azzurri also playing an additional fixture in the shape of the Finalissima against Argentina prior to their UNL opener.

As for Les Rouges, they were scheduled to play Iran in an international friendly a few days before their first CNL clash, but the game was ultimately called off.

So, here’s what Toronto FC’s two call-ups and their national sides currently have in store for the upcoming window:

Jonathan Osorio - Canada

The last time the Canadian men’s national team were together as a group, they celebrated the conclusion of a historic run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the Octagonal now in the books, John Herdman’s men will now turn their focus to their next endeavour, the CONCACAF Nations League.

To begin the competition’s League Phase, Canada will host Curaçao at BC Place on Thursday, June 9th before heading to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras on Monday, June 13th.

Based on his squad selection, Herdman is showing no signs of taking this competition lightly as multiple CANMNT regulars including Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan were named to the latest 25-man group.

He may have received an initial call up, but Osorio will in fact miss the upcoming camp after being forced off injured just 12 minutes into his side’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on May 28th.

Lorenzo Insigne - Italy

Italy has quite the busy window ahead of them, with the Azzurri scheduled to play five games in two weeks.

To start the window, Insigne and co. will have the chance to get their hands on another piece of international silverware as Italy takes on Argentina in the first ever Finalissima (June 1st), a super cup game contested by the winners of the UEFA European Championship and the Copa America.

Just three days later, Italy begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Germany in Bologna (June 4th). The Azzurri will then host Hungary in Cesena on June 7th before heading to Wolverhampton to take on England (June 11th). To end the window, Italy goes up against Germany once more (June 14th), this time in Mönchengladbach.

It is worth noting that following Italy’s game at Borussia-Park, Insigne’s next competitive outing will be in Toronto FC colours.