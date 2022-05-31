Alejandro Pozuelo included in Week 14 MLS Team of the Week

Following his game-winning heroics over the weekend, Alejandro Pozuelo has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 14.

Pozuelo bagged a brace to help Toronto FC come from 2-1 down and record a memorable 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday, May 28th.

His first of the night came from the penalty spot after TFC’s No. 10 was brought down inside the area by Federico Navarro. Seven minutes later, Pozuelo would stun the home crowd with a sensational strike from the top of the box to seal victory for the Reds.

The brace against Chicago saw Pozuelo double his goal tally in 2022, with the former Genk man now sitting on four goals in 12 MLS appearances.

This is the second time this season where Pozuelo has been included in an MLS Team of the Week, as he was also named to the Team of the Week for Week 7 after scoring the winner against the Philadelphia Union on April 16th. Furthermore, Pozuelo is the first TFC player in 2022 to receive two MLS Team of the Week nods.

Along with Pozuelo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Jonathan Osorio, Alex Bono, Chris Mavinga, and Jesús Jiménez are the other Toronto FC players who have also earned themselves a place in at least one MLS Team of the Week this season.

Toronto FC are not back in MLS action until June 18th, but Pozuelo and co. do have the opportunity to lift some silverware this weekend when they take on Forge FC in the long-awaited 2020 Canadian Championship Final on Saturday, June 4th.