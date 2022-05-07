Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 11 —Toronto FC @ Vancouver Whitecaps

Well that was a tough week for our Reds. Back-to-back losses to Cincinnati is not what the doctor ordered. So who cashed in on the misery this week?

Congrats to Footy Wolverine Go Blue who stretched his overall lead to 3. But some familiar names in the Top 10.

Also shoutout to pkelamis who joined me as the only 2 perfect guesses this week! Wonder Twins!

Let’s try this again, shall we?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Ok, we need a clean sheet, right? Here’s this week’s bonus question.

Will Toronto record a clean sheet?

YES = 5 points

NO = 1 point for every goal allowed. If you guess no and TFC loses 1-0, then you get 1 bonus. If they win 10-9 then you get 9 bonus points. Etc.

Hope everyone has a great weekend, and Come On You Reds!!