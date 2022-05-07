Who has played for both Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps?

Toronto FC will firmly have their sights set on a much-needed victory when they visit BC Place to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in The Reds’ first all-Canadian clash of the 2022 season.

Sunday’s encounter will be the 31st meeting in history between the two clubs, with Toronto eyeing a 14th victory against their Western Conference rival.

Since Vancouver’s inaugural MLS campaign in 2011, a number of players have represented both teams during their professional careers, but who exactly has donned the kits of Canada’s first two MLS franchises?

Tosaint Ricketts

(Toronto: 2016-2018, Vancouver: 2019-Present)

Prior to joining TFC in 2016, the Edmonton-born forward had played his football in Finland, Romania, Norway, Turkey and Israel. Ricketts scored his first Toronto FC goal in his second game for the club and ultimately went on to net a total 16 in 66 appearances.

Following his release in 2018, Ricketts added yet another European club to his CV, joining Lithuanian side Sūduva before making the move back to Canada almost seven months later. The striker signed for the Vancouver Whitecaps and has since scored just three goals in 43 games. While the veteran has been a huge boost inside the Vancouver locker room, his time out west has been plagued by injury. So far in 2022, Ricketts has made four MLS appearances, all off the bench, so he could be in line to face his former side on Sunday.

Doneil Henry

(Toronto: 2010-2014, Vancouver: 2018-2019)

A TFC academy product, Henry worked his way into the Toronto first team between 2010 and 2014, but was then sold to Cypriot club Apollon Limassol. The Canada International was loaned back to TFC shortly after his departure before joining English Premier League side West Ham United in 2015. His one appearance for the Hammers came in a UEFA Europa League qualifying game against Romanian side FC Astra.

Henry never played in the Premier League and spent almost all of his time in West London out on loan. Ahead of the 2018 MLS season, Henry returned to Canada and signed for the Whitecaps. After making 42 appearances between 2018 and 2019, the centre-back was sold to the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in South Korea. In February 2022, Henry returned to MLS and signed for LAFC.

Robert Earnshaw

(Toronto: 2013, Vancouver: 2015)

The former Wales international joined Toronto FC ahead of the 2013 season after spending almost the entirety of his career in the United Kingdom (Earnshaw went on loan to Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2012). After just eight TFC goals in 27 games, Earnshaw made the move back to England just over a year after landing in Toronto.

A short-term spell with Blackpool was then followed by a return to MLS, with Earnshaw signing for the Chicago Fire on a free transfer. Seven months later, the striker found himself back in Canada, this time with Vancouver. Almost a year later, the Welshman then hung up his boots in January 2016. Today, he is the assistant coach at USL Championship side Orange County SC.

Steven Beitashour

(Vancouver: 2014-2015, Toronto: 2016-2017)

The American-born Iranian began his MLS journey with San Jose, and after making just under 100 league appearances there, Beitashour was sold to Vancouver in 2014. In two seasons, the defender made 58 appearances before getting traded to TFC in 2016.

Beitashour played 10 more games in Toronto than he did in Vancouver, and also picked up an MLS Cup winners’ medal in 2017. Following the domestic treble, he signed for LAFC ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign and lasted two years in California before joining the Colorado Rapids in September 2020.

Terry Dunfield

(Vancouver: 2010-2011, Toronto: 2011-2013)

Dunfield started his career in England, where he played for Manchester City, Bury, Macclesfield Town and Shrewsbury Town. In December 2010, he returned to Vancouver, the city he was born in, to be a part of the Whitecaps’ inaugural MLS squad.

In July 2011, Dunfield was traded to Toronto and became a fan favourite during his two years with The Reds. He most notably won TFC’s Player of the Year award in 2012, as well as a Canadian Championship winners’ medal that same season. The midfielder was waived by the club in June 2013 and concluded his playing career with stints at Oldham Athletic, Ross County and Toronto Atomic FC. Today, Dunfield is the Toronto FC U-15 academy head coach.

Eric Hassli

(Vancouver: 2011-2012, Toronto: 2012)

The Frenchman spent the bulk of his career in Switzerland before joining Vancouver in 2011. Hassli is in the Whitecaps’ history books as not only their first ever designated player, but also their first ever MLS goalscorer. The Frenchman bagged the opener in Vancouver’s 4-2 win over TFC on March 19th, 2011. Few could also forget his spectacular volley against the Seattle Sounders in 2011, as well as his Puskas nominated goal in the 2012 Canadian Championship final first leg against Toronto.

One and a half years after signing for the Whitecaps, Hassli was traded to TFC, but he failed to have the same impact in Toronto as he did in Vancouver. The forward then joined FC Dallas in February 2013, which was ultimately the last MLS team he played for in his career.

Adrian Cann

(Vancouver: 2006-2008, Toronto: 2010-2012)

Cann started his time as a professional with the Colorado Rapids, but was released mid-way through his debut season. He then joined the Montreal Impact where he played 22 games before signing for the Whitecaps in 2006. Still a USL side at the time, Cann lasted two years in Vancouver and helped the team win the USL First Division Championship during his first year at the club.

The Thornhill-born defender’s next move was to Danish side Esbjerg in 2008, but he only managed 12 total Danish Superliga appearances. A move back to Canada then followed, this time to TFC. Cann played 52 times for Toronto and picked up three Canadian Championship winners’ medals during his three seasons with The Reds.

Srdjan Djekanovic

(Vancouver: 2005-2006, Toronto: 2007, Vancouver: 2008)

Djekanovic holds a special place in Canadian soccer history as he is the first player to play for Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. His journey in Canada began in British Columbia as he played two seasons in university with the UBC Thunderbirds while being signed to the Whitecaps at the same time.

Djekanovic then joined TFC in 2007 and made a handful of appearances during their inaugural MLS campaign. At the end of the season, the keeper returned to UBC, won a national championship, and then signed another deal with the Whitecaps, who were still in the USL at the time. A short spell there was then followed by a move to Montreal, which was the last stop of his professional career.

Kevin Harmse

(Vancouver: 2004-2005, Toronto: 2008-2009, Vancouver: 2011)

Having trained with Bayern Munich and Benfica in the early days of his career, Harmse played his soccer in Norway before signing for Vancouver in 2004. He was a vital figure in the Whitecaps’ defence, but ended up moving back to Europe in 2006, where he played one season with Slovakian side Nitra.

A return to North America followed as he signed for the LA Galaxy in 2007. After one year in California, he was traded to Toronto, where he played 28 MLS games and won the Canadian Championship in 2009. Harmse was then traded to Chivas USA just over a year later, and after not playing a single game for the former MLS side, Harmse returned to Vancouver, but only played thrice for the Whitecaps prior to getting waived three months after re-signing.

Diaz Kambere

(Vancouver: 2006-2008, Toronto: 2008)

Kambere’s “time” with TFC was forgetful to say the least. Before that though, the Ugandan-Canadian began his career with Vancouver and helped his side win the USL First Division in 2008.

Mid-way through his championship-winning season with the Whitecaps, Kambere signed a one-day contract with TFC to play in an MLS clash against Chivas USA. Nine of Toronto’s first team players were out on international duty, so Kambere started the game, but was substituted in the 63rd minute as The Reds lost 3-1.

Rick Titus

(Vancouver: 2000-2001, Toronto: 2008)

Despite playing indoor and amateur soccer for most of his career, Titus did play for Vancouver right when the club formally changed their name from the 86ers to the Whitecaps. He signed for them in 2000 before making his way into MLS with the Colorado Rapids in 2002.

So when did he play for Toronto FC? Like Kambere, Titus signed a one-day contract for Toronto’s game against Chivas. Since he wanted to protect his amateur status, Titus opted not to get paid for his lone TFC appearance.

Tony Tchani

(Toronto: 2011, Vancouver: 2017)

The midfielder has represented both the United States and Cameroon at the international level and in between the most successful period of his career with the Columbus Crew, Tchani played for TFC in 2011 and Vancouver in 2017.

Tchani was only in Toronto for just over three months, playing 17 times and scoring once. He then flourished in Columbus for five full seasons and after making 145 first team appearances, he was traded to the Whitecaps in March 2017. Tchani only spent one year in Vancouver, but it wasn’t to be the last Canadian club on his CV as he signed for FC Edmonton in August 2019. Today, he plays for the Maryland Bobcats in the National Independent Soccer Association.

Matías Laba

(Toronto: 2013, Vancouver: 2014-2017)

Laba signed for TFC from Argentinos Juniors in 2013 as a designated player. The holding midfielder scored once in 16 MLS games in what was his only season with The Reds.

Following the DP signings of Michael Bradley, Gilberto and Jermain Defoe, the Argentine was traded to Vancouver and went on to play over 100 league games for the Whitecaps. At the end of the 2017 campaign, Laba returned to South America. He currently plays for Argentine side Club Atlético Central Córdoba.

Aaron Maund

(Toronto: 2012, Vancouver: 2017-2018)

A 12th overall pick by TFC, Maund made 15 MLS appearances in 2012 before being traded to Real Salt Lake at the end of the campaign. The defender spent four and a half years in Utah before moving Vancouver in August 2017.

After featuring 12 times in the league for the Whitecaps, Maund was released at the end of the 2018 season. His next move was to Charlotte Independence in the USL, but as of now, he is currently without a club.

Chris Pozniak

(Toronto: 2007, Vancouver: 2008-2010)

Five years in Sweden and Norway was then followed by a transfer to TFC ahead of the club’s debut MLS season. The now retired defender lasted just one year in Toronto as he was selected by the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2007 Expansion Draft before getting traded to Chivas USA in March 2008.

Pozniak then signed for the Whitecaps two months later after playing just four MLS games with Chivas. The trend of short spells at North American clubs continued as he was released by Vancouver just a couple of months after signing. He did in fact return to BC following a one year stint with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, but he once again failed to make an impact in Vancouver.

Marco Reda

(Toronto: 2007, Vancouver: 2009)

Like many other players on this list, Reda spent time in Scandinavia before returning to North America. The former Canada international signed for TFC alongside Pozniak and like his fellow defender, was released at the end of the club’s inaugural MLS campaign.

One year with the Charleston Battery was then followed by one season with the Whitecaps in 2009, where he played a total of 17 games before retiring that same year.