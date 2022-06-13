Recap: Forge FC defeats rival Pacific FC 3-0 at home

HAMILTON, Ont. — Forge FC were 3-0 victors against Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League action on Sunday afternoon.

A hot start from the hosts proved too much to handle for Pacific, with two first half goals, as well as a second half penalty, earning the two-time CPL champions the win.

Forge were able to get their revenge after losing their last two games against the Vancouver Island side. Bobby Smyrniotis’ team dropped the 2021 CPL Final on home turf against Pacific while also losing the 2022 CPL season opener at Starlight Stadium.

After a proud display in the delayed 2020 Canadian Championship Final against Toronto FC last time out, Forge looked ready to put that tough loss behind them, dominating the match at Tim Hortons Field from the get-go.

This determination from Forge proved to be successful, with the home side grabbing two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Ashtone Morgan scored his first-ever goal in Forge colours in the 11th minute, running onto a through ball from Woobens Pacius.

Only two minutes later, Tristan Borges would double Forge’s lead on the counterattack. The midfielder escaped Kunle Dada-Luke inside the six-yard box and latched onto a cross from David Choinière. Borges now has five goals in his last three outings.

Triston Henry ensured the two-goal lead remained intact, making a big glove stop on Alejandro Diaz in the 21st minute after the Pacific forward dribbled through the Forge backline. The visitors improved their play as the half went on, but were unable to trouble Henry enough outside of Diaz’s effort, going into the interval still down two.

The Mexican forward had another chance to close the gap after the break, but would squander a golden opportunity. Djenairo Daniels managed to lay the ball off to Diaz, who sent a shot flying over the crossbar from 12 yards out.

Forge would get their insurance goal in the 83rd, converting a penalty kick after Pacific FC defenders were unable to contain the run of Morgan. Pacius made no mistake from the spot, putting his penalty past goalkeeper Callum Irving.

The Hamilton side how now won three games in a row in CPL action and seem to be scoring for fun, with 11 goals in their last 3 league matches. They will travel to Halifax for their next fixture against the Wanderers on June 19th.

As for Pacific, they’ll remain on the road and will face York United on June 18th.