LIVE at 3 pm ET: Epi. 5—Toronto ‘Til I Die | Lorenzo Insigne’s arrival is right around the corner...

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly Toronto 'Til I Die podcast!

(NOTE: TTID will now air on Mondays at 3 pm ET.)

The international break is almost over! Toronto FC return to action this weekend against the New York Red Bulls riding a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, plus have added the 2020 Canadian Championship to their trophy case. Are there better days in front of us?

Plus the crew Michael Singh, Jeffrey P. Nesker, and *our new host* discuss whether this was the right time for Toronto FC to sign Lorenzo Insigne – and much, much more.

