Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 17 —Toronto FC @ Red Bull New York

Cup Winners!! Eight Time Voyageurs Cup Holders!! TFC did enough on the day to lift the trophy, and they even did it via the dreaded penalty shootout!

c. beaulieu stays two spots ahead atop the table. The top 3 all had 2-1 TFC victory (but fortunately I picked via the kicks for the tasty bonus!)

How we need to get back to the league. Next up, Red Bull New York. Away. After some rest. What do the lads have in store for us? Predict it below!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Time for Risk, again! It’s coming. You know it’s coming.

TFC keep a clean sheet = 5 points

TFC do not keep a clean sheet = 1 point for each goal conceded.

Come on you Reds!